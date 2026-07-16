SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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16.07.2026 17:00:00
SK Hynix: The Memory Supercycle Still Has Legs
The memory market has been on fire, and arguably the top company in the field just made its U.S. debut when Korean company SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) listed its ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) on the Nasdaq. With the memory market looking supply-constrained over the next several years, I'd be a buyer of the stock.Among the big three DRAM makers, which also include Samsung and Micron, SK Hynix is arguably the top one to own. It was the first company to develop high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and as such, it is expected to control more than half the market for this sought-after memory, packaged with graphics processing units (GPUs) and other AI chips to help optimize their performance.The company has a multiyear HBM partnership with Nvidia and is its main partner in the space. That's a great place to be positioned. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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