03.07.2026 08:33:57

Skanska Sells Second Studio Office Building In Warsaw

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKBSY), on Friday said it agreed to sell the second building of its Studio office project in Warsaw, Poland, to Stena Real Estate AB for 159 million euros or about 1.7 billion Swedish Krona.

The property transfer is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The transaction is expected to be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the third quarter of 2026.

The building was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and comprises about 27,700 square meters of gross leasable area across 26 floors.

The property is leased to tenants from the finance, energy, pharmaceutical, technology and professional services sectors.

The Studio is a two-phase office complex located in Warsaw's Wola business district.

The company sold the first building of the complex to Stena Real Estate AB in the second quarter of 2024.

On Thursday, Skanska closed trading 0.82% higher at SEK 259.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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