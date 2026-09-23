Snap Aktie

Snap für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 11:32:00

Snap Has Launched Its High-Powered Glasses. Will There Be Enough Demand?

The much-anticipated launch of Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) Specs augmented reality (AR) glasses took place on Sept. 16. The glasses aren't cheap, costing $2,195, with a $200 deposit required to reserve a pair.

The high-tech wearable was unveiled in June of this year. Not long after, Snap announced partnerships with a host of AI and tech leaders, including Nvidia, Amazon, and Salesforce, in the hopes that its Specs would find a place in real-world settings as well as the workplace.

Since the announcement of Specs, Snap's stock has been volatile. In the trading session following their introduction in June, the stock fell by nearly 10%, and it declined further through the rest of the month. Investors worried that demand won't materialize for the devices at such a high price, and it's unclear whether they will be profitable.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

mehr Analysen
30.04.25 Snap Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 4,68 -5,75% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen