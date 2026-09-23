Snap Has Launched Its High-Powered Glasses. Will There Be Enough Demand?

The much-anticipated launch of Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) Specs augmented reality (AR) glasses took place on Sept. 16. The glasses aren't cheap, costing $2,195, with a $200 deposit required to reserve a pair.

The high-tech wearable was unveiled in June of this year. Not long after, Snap announced partnerships with a host of AI and tech leaders, including Nvidia, Amazon, and Salesforce, in the hopes that its Specs would find a place in real-world settings as well as the workplace.

Since the announcement of Specs, Snap's stock has been volatile. In the trading session following their introduction in June, the stock fell by nearly 10%, and it declined further through the rest of the month. Investors worried that demand won't materialize for the devices at such a high price, and it's unclear whether they will be profitable.

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