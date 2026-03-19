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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

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19.03.2026 16:16:20

SoFi's CEO Hit the "Buy Now" Button

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was hit with a short report earlier this week, which sent the stock lower temporarily. But for long-term investors, the important thing to consider is how the company and its management reacted. CEO Anthony Noto bought shares on the open market within hours, and after digging through the details, it looks like short sellers themselves may have simply been making a short-term trade. In this video, I cover everything you need to know. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 19, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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