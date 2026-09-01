Sono Group Aktie

Sono Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40WHV / ISIN: NL0015002AM0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 17:09:54

Sono Group Stock Rises 44%

(RTTNews) - Sono Group N.V. (SSM) shares rose 44.10 percent to $3.86 on Tuesday, possibly following yesterday's announcement that the company and Sports One had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to combine.

The stock opened at $3.78 and traded between $3.67 and $4.40. Its 52-week range is $2.35 to $27.73 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume was 18.31 million shares, compared with an average volume of 118,647 shares.

Under the proposed transaction, the combined company would be renamed Sports One and would focus on acquiring and holding minority interests in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises, alongside a sports intelligence business serving athletes, teams, universities, brands and sponsors. Sports One equity holders would own a super-majority of the combined company if the deal is completed.

Alongside the announcement, investors including parties affiliated with Sports One purchased 283,500 ordinary shares, representing 19.9 percent of Sono's outstanding shares, through a registered direct offering at market price without a discount or warrants.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sono Group N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sono Group N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sono Group N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs 4,76 77,43% Sono Group N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:41 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
07:22 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
07:17 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Asien geht es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen