SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh Aktie

SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853688 / ISIN: US8356993076

16.01.2026 00:23:29

Sony Feature Films To Stream On Netflix Worldwide

(RTTNews) - Sony Pictures Entertainment has struck a multiyear global Pay-1 licensing agreement with Netflix, significantly expanding their long-running U.S. partnership.

Under the deal, Sony feature films will stream on Netflix worldwide following their theatrical and home entertainment windows, with full global licensing rights expected by early 2029.

The pact builds on a 2021 U.S. agreement valued at about $2.5 billion that expires at the end of 2026. The new deal begins in the U.S. in early 2027, while international territories will roll out gradually as existing rights expire.

Netflix will also license select Sony film and television library titles. Upcoming releases set to stream globally include The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Sam Mendes' quartet of Beatles films.

Both companies said the agreement strengthens Sony's independent studio strategy while giving Netflix subscribers broader access to major theatrical releases worldwide.

