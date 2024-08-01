Southern Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.203 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $838 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.204 billion or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $6.463 billion from $5.748 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.203 Bln. vs. $838 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.463 Bln vs. $5.748 Bln last year.