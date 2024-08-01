+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 13:38:57

Southern Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.203 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $838 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.204 billion or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $6.463 billion from $5.748 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.203 Bln. vs. $838 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.463 Bln vs. $5.748 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southern Co.mehr Nachrichten