:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.11.2025 10:12:00
Spotify Stock Has Soared by 40% in 2025, but Here's 1 Big Reason to Be Cautious Heading Into 2026
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has climbed by 16% so far in 2025, but investors who bought shares of music streaming giant Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) at the start of the year would have earned an eye-popping 40% return instead.Investors have rewarded the company's strong revenue growth and soaring earnings, and all signs suggest its momentum will continue into 2026. However, there is one big reason to be cautious about piling into Spotify stock as we head into the new year. Read on.Image source: Getty Images,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
