:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.11.2025 10:12:00

Spotify Stock Has Soared by 40% in 2025, but Here's 1 Big Reason to Be Cautious Heading Into 2026

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has climbed by 16% so far in 2025, but investors who bought shares of music streaming giant Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) at the start of the year would have earned an eye-popping 40% return instead.Investors have rewarded the company's strong revenue growth and soaring earnings, and all signs suggest its momentum will continue into 2026. However, there is one big reason to be cautious about piling into Spotify stock as we head into the new year. Read on.Image source: Getty Images,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten