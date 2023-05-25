St. Luke’s University Health Network Selects GE HealthCare for $30 Million Purchase of Cutting-Edge CT Technology, Powered by Artificial Intelligence

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading medical technology innovator, announced today its largest ever CT deal in the United States – a $30 million order by St. Luke’s University Health Network, a nationally recognized nonprofit healthcare network, to install 21 of GE HealthCare’s innovative CT systems, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), across their system. This order builds upon the more than 30-year relationship between the two organizations.

The new scanners will include a comprehensive suite of clinical applications, and the latest AI, through GE HealthCare’s Smart Subscription that seamlessly connects and integrates with St. Luke’s existing network. As a result, GE HealthCare will provide St. Luke’s with access to the latest CT technologies and solutions, helping to extend the life of these devices and making it a more consistent experience for patients.

"GE HealthCare is honored to partner with St. Luke’s to provide cutting-edge CT technology across their network coupled with regular software upgrades and updates to keep their fleet of CT systems up to date,” said Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, US & Canada, GE HealthCare. "These updates will enable greater standardized care for their patients using the latest capabilities available without having to invest in additional new equipment to keep pace with the latest technology.”

St. Luke’s patients scanned on this new CT technology will benefit from faster scansi and sharper imagesii, a potential reduction in radiation dose from advancements in technologyiii, the capacity to better detect lesions or tissue abnormalities and to map vascular structures, and the ability to capture fine detail in the head and neck, which is critical in stroke diagnosisiv. These scanners also are expected to be helpful within St. Luke’s pediatric patient population, trauma cases, and especially in advanced cardiac exams by using GE HealthCare’s SnapShot Freeze technology. That technology, combined with fast rotation speed and wide coverage provided by the GE HealthCare scanners, provides the ability to image the heart with any heart rate in just one beat, which reduces the motion artifacts significantly, thus decreasing the likelihood for additional scanning.

"We can now offer the most advanced CT technology to all of the communities we serve. This provides our patients with access to this technology no matter where they go for their St. Luke’s care,” according to Dr. Hal L. Folander, Senior VP, Chief Medical Strategy Officer, Network Chairman, Department of Radiology at St. Luke’s. "This investment also allows for a faster, more informed and accurate diagnosis, with less inconvenience to patients.”

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

About St. Luke’s University Health Network

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 18,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.2 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties in two states: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. St. Luke’s hospitals operate the biggest network of trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke’s is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, the Network established the Lehigh Valley’s first and only four-year medical school campus. It also operates the nation’s longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 45 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with more than 400 residents and fellows. In 2022, St. Luke’s, a member of the Children’s Hospital Association, opened the Lehigh Valley’s first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to kids.

SLUHN is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system to earn Medicare’s five-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. It is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital. The Network’s flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from Fortune/Merative 10 times total and eight years in a row, including in 2022 when it was identified as THE #2 TEACHING HOSPITAL IN THE COUNTRY. In 2021, St. Luke’s was identified as one of the 15 Top Health Systems nationally. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN’s information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. The Network is also recognized as one of the state’s lowest cost providers.

______________________________

i 19.5msec effective temporal resolution is achieved by a 6x improvement of motion-blur reduction while maintaining high spatial resolution as demonstrated in cardiac phantom testing. The reduction in motion artifacts at speed of .23s/rotation is comparable to a 0.039 equivalent gantry rotation speed with effective temporal resolution of 19.5 msec, as demonstrated in mechanical and mathematical phantom testing.

ii As demonstrated in a clinical evolution consisting of 60 cases and 9 physicians, where each case was reconstructed with both DLIR and ASiR-V and evaluated by 3 of the physicians. In 100% of the reads, DLIR's image sharpness was rated the same as or better than ASiR-V's. In 91% of the reads, DLIR's noise texture was rated better than ASiR-V's. This rating was based on each individual reader's preference.

iii In clinical practice, the use of ASiR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task.

iv Thibault et al. "TrueFidelity™ for Gemstone™ Spectral Imaging: A new generation of spectral imaging powered by deep learning.” GE HealthCare. May 2022. https://www.gehealthcare.com/-/jssmedia/gehc/us/files/products/computed-tomography/apex-platform/truefidelity-for-gsi-whitepaper_digital_jb19879xx_v12.pdf?rev=-1&_gl=1*9drf52*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw9pGjBhB-EiwAa5jl3Pa6_MseEJeX-2y_kvuOf8lhK_tiWUqSpeanLXp_YGls4IdjcI_K7hoC_REQAvD_BwE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005059/en/