BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
17.11.2025 22:09:37
Starboard Value Takes a Hefty 8% Stake in Bill Holdings: Should Investors Buy Too?
Starboard Value LP established a new position in Bill Holdings (NYSE:BILL), adding 7,024,848 shares for an estimated $372.11 million, according to its Nov. 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 14, 2025, Starboard Value initiated a new stake in Bill Holdings, acquiring 7,024,848 shares. The estimated value of the position at quarter-end was $372.1 million, making it a significant addition to the fund’s portfolio during the third quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
