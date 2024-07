Starbucks Is a Great American Business. But 57% of Locations Are Outside of the U.S. and Are Bringing Down Profits.

At this point there's no sugarcoating it: If you bought shares of coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) anytime during the last decade, you're probably underperforming the S&P 500. And there's a good chance that you're not only underperforming, but you're also losing money.As of this writing, Starbucks stock is down 42% from its highs in 2021. Back then, everything seemed to be clicking with the business. But its recent performance has been bad because its profits have taken a serious hit.When I said Starbucks was a coffee giant, those weren't idle words: Starbucks has nearly 39,000 locations worldwide as of the end of its fiscal second quarter of 2024 (which ended March). Nearly 21,000 of these are international stores, making the company's international business quite consequential for shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool