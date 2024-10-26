|
27.10.2024 00:06:00
Starbucks Serves Up a Cold Q4. Is the Turnaround Still Alive?
Investors in Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) knew that the arrival of Brian Niccol, the former star CEO of Chipotle, in the corner office wouldn't magically fix the business. Still, they were unprepared for how bad Starbucks' performance was in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 29.The coffee chain dumped its preliminary results on investors a week earlier, clearing the air before the full report next Wednesday. The stock fell 4.2% after hours on Tuesday as the numbers were ugly across the board.Comparable-store sales (comps) fell 7% globally and were down 6% in the U.S. on a 10% decline in comparable transactions. Its collapse in China continued as well with comps down 14% in its No. 2 market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
