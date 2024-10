Starbucks Serves Up a Cold Q4. Is the Turnaround Still Alive?

Investors in Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) knew that the arrival of Brian Niccol, the former star CEO of Chipotle, in the corner office wouldn't magically fix the business. Still, they were unprepared for how bad Starbucks ' performance was in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 29.The coffee chain dumped its preliminary results on investors a week earlier, clearing the air before the full report next Wednesday. The stock fell 4.2% after hours on Tuesday as the numbers were ugly across the board.Comparable-store sales (comps) fell 7% globally and were down 6% in the U.S. on a 10% decline in comparable transactions. Its collapse in China continued as well with comps down 14% in its No. 2 market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool