State Street Names Elizabeth Lynn to Global Head of Investor Relations

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn to executive vice president and global head of Investor Relations. Lynn will report to Eric Aboaf, vice chairman and chief financial officer for State Street Corporation.

Bringing more than 20 years of investor relations and financial services experience to her new role, Lynn will be responsible for leading State Street’s engagement with investors and analysts, while providing counsel and insights into the company’s financial performance and long-term business objectives.

"Liz brings more than two decades of financial expertise and a successful track record,” said Aboaf. "Her firm-wide experience in Investor Relations and time as an Equity Research analyst make her extremely well suited for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to State Street.”

Lynn joins from Citigroup where she most recently served as Managing Director and Lead Finance Officer for Citi’s Corporate and Investment Banking organization. Prior to this role she spent several years as Citi’s Global Head of Investor Relations after having joined the Investor Relations team in 2013. Lynn has also held various senior positions across Equity Research and Global Wealth Management at Citigroup as well as their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint venture.

"I’m excited to join State Street during this pivotal time for the financial industry,” said Lynn. "I look forward to working with the team and across the organization to deepen relationships with all stakeholders and delivering on our business objectives.”

Elizabeth holds an MBA in Finance from Stern School of Business at New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.3 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

