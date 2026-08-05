STERIS Aktie

STERIS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGLV / ISIN: IE00BFY8C754

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06.08.2026 00:23:50

STERIS Plc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $200.1 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $177.4 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $253.4 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.492 billion from $1.391 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $200.1 Mln. vs. $177.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.492 Bln vs. $1.391 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.10 To $ 11.30 Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 8 %

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