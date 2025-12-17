Ai Holdings Aktie
Stock Market Today, Dec. 17: AI Concentration Fears Weigh on Markets
S&P 500 fell 1.16% to 6,721.43, the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.81% to 22,693.32 on tech and AI weakness, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX:^DJI) lost 0.47% to 47,885.96, easing from recent highs.Broadcom dropped nearly 5% as investors reassessed AI-chip valuations. Concerns about AI put pressure on Nasdaq, in spite of a dramatic IPO from Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN). The newly listed medical supply distributor jumped more than 30% in its Nasdaq debut. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) advanced after upbeat earnings.Questions about AI drove risk-off sentiment as the S&P 500 finished in the red for the fourth consecutive day. Data from Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shows just 10 companies account for over 40% of the total market cap and over 30% of earnings. That concentration has some investors concerned about the fragility of the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
