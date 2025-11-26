Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
26.11.2025 16:30:00
Stock Split Watch: Is Eli Lilly Next?
Investors generally don't turn to pharmaceutical stocks with expectations of high growth in a short period of time. Instead, they scoop up these players for their promise of steady gains over the years and often dividend payments too.But Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), in recent years, has offered investors the safety pharma stocks are known for and impressive growth. This is thanks to the company's leadership in the dynamic area of weight loss drugs. Lilly's Mounjaro -- approved for Type 2 diabetes but often prescribed for weight loss -- and Zepbound -- specifically approved for weight loss -- have been delivering blockbuster revenue. And that's driven the stock to a 200% gain over the past three years.In fact, this exciting growth story recently pushed Lilly stock to a key level, surpassing $1,000. Does this make Lilly an ideal candidate for a stock split? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
