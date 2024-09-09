09.09.2024 22:15:00

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (Nasdaq: STRT) ("Company”), a leading provider of "smart" vehicle power access and electronic and security solutions for the global automotive industry, today announced that Jennifer L. Slater, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis P. Bowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The Company presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event, accompanied by slides, will be available at investors.strattec.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available at the same link following the conference.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security, and user interface solutions. With a history spanning over 110 years, STRATTEC has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in vehicle security, transitioning from mechanical to integrated electro-mechanical systems. The Company serves a broad range of customers, including leading automotive OEMs, offering products such as power access solutions, software, latches, key fobs, advanced security systems, steering wheel controls, and electronic shifters.

For more information on STRATTEC and its solutions, visit www.strattec.com.

