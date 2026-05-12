Save Aktie
WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
|
12.05.2026 16:12:00
Struggling to Save for Retirement in Your 20s? Here's 1 Potential Solution.
You'll often hear that the sooner you're able to start saving for retirement, the easier building a nest egg becomes. Funding an IRA or 401(k) in your 20s could conceivably give your money 40 years to grow before you need to start using it.In fact, if you contribute $3,000 to a retirement plan at age 25 and your portfolio grows 8% a year, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you'll be sitting on about $65,000 by age 65, even if you don't add another dime. And while you should aim for a larger nest egg than that, the point is that kick-starting your savings in your 20s is an important thing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!