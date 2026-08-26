Summit Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A14P7C / ISIN: US86627R1023
|
26.08.2026 19:15:18
Summit Therapeutics Stock Rises 8%
(RTTNews) - Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) shares rose $1.04, or 7.78 percent, to $14.40 on Wednesday, possibly following the previous day's positive Phase III trial results announced by its partner Akeso for ivonescimab in advanced biliary tract cancer.
The stock opened at $14.75 and traded between $14.11 and $15.10 on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $12.07 to $29.23. Trading volume reached 7.52 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 5.38 million shares.
Akeso reported that, at a pre-specified interim analysis, the ivonescimab-based treatment combined with chemotherapy achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful superiority in overall survival compared with durvalumab plus chemotherapy in the HARMONi-GI1 study. The trial also met key secondary endpoints for progression-free survival and objective response rate.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Summit Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Summit Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester - Rekordhoch im Blick -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich deutlich nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen tendieren abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.