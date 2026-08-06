Sun Life Financial Aktie

Sun Life Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 936039 / ISIN: CA8667961053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.08.2026 23:38:23

Sun Life Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings, driven by strong performance across its Canada, Asia and U.S. Businesses.

Reported net income climbed to C$1.008 billion or C$1.81 per share from C$716 million or C$1.26 per share last year. Underlying net income increased to C$1.123 billion or C$2.02 per share from C$1.015 billion or C$1.79 per share a year earlier.

Assets under management grew 10 percent year-over-year to C$1.696 trillion, while the company's LICAT capital ratio stood at 145 percent at the end of the quarter.

Group insurance sales increased 27 percent to C$680 million, while individual insurance sales rose 16 percent to C$1.002 billion.

Separately, the company said Joseph Natale, who has served on Sun Life's Board since February 2023, will assume the role of chair following his re-election at the company's annual meeting on May 5, 2027. He currently chairs the Management Resource Committee and serves on the Risk Committee.

Natale previously served as President and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. and TELUS Corp., and has more than 30 years of experience leading large organizations through growth, digital transformation and strategic change. He also serves as lead independent director at Shopify Inc. and is a senior advisor at private equity firm Altas Partners.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sun Life Financial Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sun Life Financial Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sun Life Financial Inc. 70,56 -0,90% Sun Life Financial Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09:57 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen