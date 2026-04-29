sunevision Aktie
WKN: 936016 / ISIN: KYG857001054
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29.04.2026 03:00:12
SUNeVision Concludes Third Edition of Startup Programme
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Recognising AI Startups to Lead New Momentum in Hong Kong's I&T DevelopmentHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - sunevision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), announced the successful completion of the third edition of its Startup Programme. The final winners emerged from a distinguished cohort of home-grown startups that showcase AI-driven innovations integrating advanced technology with sustainability, while contributing to Hong Kong's vibrant startup ecosystem.
This year's programme attracted nearly 100 high-calibre applications, the majority of which showcased AI-native solutions across smart city, green technology, digital assets, EdTech, and immersive entertainment. Through a structured series of intensive workshops, expert mentorship, and ecosystem engagement, SUNeVision supported participating startups in refining their business models and pitches, strengthening their technological capabilities, and accelerating go-to-market strategies.
The award-winning startups from this year's programme include:
The programme winners will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI-driven applications within SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre facilities, supported by low-latency connectivity. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. An array of tailored support will be provided by the programme partners, covering:
Hashtag: #SUNeVision
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About SUNeVision
SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.
News Source: SUNeVision
29/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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