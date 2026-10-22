Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKJF / ISIN: US86800U1043
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22.10.2026 12:47:05
Supermicro Unveils Liquid-cooled NVIDIA Vera CPU Rack For Agentic AI Workloads
(RTTNews) - Server maker Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) announced on Thursday that it has introduced a liquid-cooled rack integrating Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) Vera CPUs for agentic artificial intelligence, reinforcement learning and data processing workloads.
The company said the rack integrates 256 NVIDIA Vera CPUs and is designed to complement NVIDIA's Vera Rubin NVL72 platform or operate as a standalone system.
Supermicro said the 100% liquid-cooled rack supports up to 22,500 concurrent agent sandboxes and incorporates NVIDIA BlueField-4 data processing units for networking and security functions.
The company said the system uses NVIDIA's third-generation MGX rack design and can be deployed with either traditional AC power feeds or an 800-volt DC power architecture.
Supermicro said the rack supports NVIDIA's OpenShell Reference Architecture and Open Agent Safety Platform for monitoring and governing AI agent activity.
The company said the Vera CPU rack is available for quotation immediately.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Supermicro were down 3.20 percent, changing hands at $34.43, after closing Wednesday's regular session 9.55 percent higher.
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