Swiss Cloud Complexity Boosts Need for Expert Assistance

The growing reliance of Swiss enterprises on complex multicloud solutions is increasing demand for services to help manage those clouds, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services report for Switzerland finds the popularity of multicloud approaches in Switzerland stems from a goal of minimizing redundancies and avoiding downtime. The complexity of such environments is spurring growing demand for comprehensive cloud management capabilities, the ISG report says.

"The Swiss demand for cloud management services, industry-specific platforms and site reliability engineering (SRE) solutions is growing continuously,” said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. "Service providers can help companies efficiently evaluate workload migrations and offer customized infrastructure solutions.”

Competition between providers of hybrid IT and colocation services in Switzerland is expected to intensify as enterprises increasingly seek solutions that are both flexible and secure, the ISG report says. According to the report, Switzerland is one of the leading nations in Europe for managed hybrid cloud services. Meanwhile, commercial enterprises, banks and insurance companies, the healthcare sector and public administrations are turning to the services of colocation providers and moving their infrastructure to their data centers, ISG says.

The reasons for these migrations are many. Swiss enterprises look to colocation providers for improved operational security, adherence to compliance requirements and the rapid provision of secure connectivity worldwide, the ISG report says. In addition, some of these providers offer state-of-the-art IT infrastructure systems that can be easily scaled and provide a basis for a hybrid cloud, the report says.

Another factor that has grown increasingly important for Swiss enterprises is sustainability, the ISG report says. In fact, Swiss data centers will be required to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, the report says.

"Green technologies, energy recovery systems, and the use of green energy, monitoring and optimization will all become mandatory soon in Switzerland,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "This is a challenging goal that many Swiss enterprises may find difficult to meet without assistance from data colocation service providers.”

The report also examines why several large global system integrators are losing customers to small and midsized service providers.

For more insights into the private/hybrid cloud and data center services challenges that enterprises in Switzerland face, including a shortage of talent and issues surrounding AI, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 67 providers across five quadrants: Managed Services — Large Accounts, Managed Services — Midmarket, Managed Hosting — Large Accounts, Managed Hosting — Midmarket and Colocation Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all five quadrants, while Atos, Aveniq, Bechtle, CONVOTIS, ELCA/EveryWare, Green, Kyndryl, MTF and ti&m are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Axians, BitHawk, Capgemini, Digital Realty, Equinix, Netcloud, NTS Workspace, NTT GDC, STACK Infrastructure, TCS, T-Systems, UMB and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, CANCOM, HCLTech and Rackspace Technology are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Green is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services partners. Green earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from CONVOTIS , ELCA/EveryWare and Green.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

