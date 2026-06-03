Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while at the start, the Switzerland market stayed weak on Wednesday amid uncertainty about a full-fledged U.S.- Iran ceasefire in the Middle East following the latest wave of strikes and counterstrikes by the warring nations.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 87.40 points or 0.66% at 13,218.32. The index, which edged up to 13,338.07 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,152.78 about an hour past noon.

Partners Group tanked 16.3% following the group capping withdrawals at one of its evergreen private equity funds amid heightened redemption pressure.

According to a Bloomberg report, the firm said its $8.6 billion Global Value SICAV fund was limiting redemptions to 5% of net asset value per quarter after withdrawal requests surged to an estimated 9.8% in the second quarter,

Logitech International ended down by about 5.2%. Lonza Group, Richemont, Zurich Insurance, UBS Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Galderma Group lost 1.25%-1.51%.

VAT Group, Givaudan, Holcim, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Nestle also ended weak.

Lindt & Spruengli climbed 1.59%. SGS moved up nearly 1%, while Roche and Geberit gained 0.6% each. Novartis and Kuehne + Nagel posted modest gains.