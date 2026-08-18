Targa Resources Aktie

Targa Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9E3 / ISIN: US87612G1013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.08.2026 08:22:47

Targa Resources Announces 20-Year ExxonMobil Agreements

(RTTNews) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), a midstream energy company, on Monday announced new 20-year agreements with subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. (XOM) for integrated natural gas gathering, processing and downstream services in the Permian Basin.

The company said that the agreements include new acreage dedications in the Permian Delaware and Midland basins through 2046.

The agreements include gathering, processing, treating, NGL transportation and fractionation services, along with 20-year NGL dedications to its logistics and transportation systems.

The company also announced three new natural gas processing plants in the Permian Delaware with aggregate capacity of about 825 million cubic feet per day.

The Wrangler, Ranger and Ranger II plants are expected to begin operations in the first half of 2028.

The company also announced a new approximately 70-mile natural gas pipeline, Bull Run II, to increase takeaway capacity to the Waha Hub.

The pipeline is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2028.

The company is evaluating up to five additional processing plants in the Permian Delaware and an additional fractionation train in Mont Belvieu.

Looking ahead, the company updated its full year 2026 growth capital estimate to approximately $5 billion, incorporating investments in the new Delaware processing plants, associated field capital and the Bull Run II pipeline.

Targa Resources closed trading 0.78% higher at $277.94 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 1.50% higher at $282.10.

ExxonMobil closed trading 0.85% higher at $161.46 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded at 0.59% higher at $162.42.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Targa Resources Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Targa Resources Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Targa Resources Corp. 244,50 2,09% Targa Resources Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Dienstag schwächer. An den Märkten in Asien werden am Dienstag Verluste verbucht.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen