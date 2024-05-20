Target To Cut Prices On 5,000 Frequently Shopped Items

(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. announced its plans to lower everyday regular prices on around 5,000 frequently shopped items across its assortment during summer.

The reduced prices will be offered on everyday items needed to run consumers' households and maximize their budgets as they await Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays as well as back-to-school and back-to-college season.

The retailer, which operates nearly 2,000 stores and online, said it has just reduced prices on about 1,500 items, and expects thousands more price cuts to take effect over the course of the summer, helping consumers save millions of dollars.

The daily items under the offer include milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more. Target said these new price reductions are on top of the retailer's everyday low prices.

The Minneapolis-based company noted that price reductions are already in place at many Target locations and online ahead of Memorial Day for Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breast, Prime Hydration Ice Pop Sports Drinks, Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages and Good & Gather Shredded Cheese.

There will also be separate Memorial Day discounts across dozens of national brands to help consumers celebrate the holiday. Additional price reductions will be there across popular Target owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in major departments of food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products and others.

New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app.

The products with price cuts include, among other things, Good & Gather Unsalted Butter and Organic Baby Spinach; Prime Hydration Sports Drinks; Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza; Thomas' Plain Bagels; Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers; Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts; Clorox Scented Wipes; Huggies Baby Wipes; Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen; Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent; and Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food.

Consumers will get an extra 5% savings if they pay with Target Circle Card.

Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target, said, "We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more. ... and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."

The retailer recently reintroduced Target Circle, its free-to-join membership program, which now applies deals automatically at checkout, and features member-exclusive sales throughout the year.

Target in February unveiled its new low-price owned brand Dealworthy, which includes everyday basics, with prices starting at less than $1 and most items under $10.

The company relaunched and expanded its everyday essentials brand up&up recently that includes more than 2,000 items, most under $15. Earlier in January, the company had unveiled more than 1000 wellness products that start at just $1.99.