Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
29.10.2025 09:03:00
Tariffs Are Back on the Menu: This Magnificent BlackRock ETF Could Help Protect Your Portfolio
Tariffs are a surcharge placed on physical goods imported into the United States. President Donald Trump uses them to encourage companies to manufacture their products domestically rather than overseas. While this is great in theory, tariffs significantly increase prices for consumers, which can hurt economic growth, and they can also lead to a highly damaging global trade war.That's why the S&P 500 was down by as much as 19% after Trump announced his initial round of tariffs in April. He has since walked back the most aggressive levies, but earlier this month, the market sold off again when the president threatened to place a surcharge of 100% on all imports from China starting from Nov. 1. Then, on Oct. 25 he announced a new 10% tariff on Canadian imports. It's safe to say trade tensions aren't going away any time soon, so investors might want to buy some protection. BlackRock's iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (NYSEMKT: IETC) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in American technology companies that produce a growing amount of their products or intellectual property domestically. Here's why it could be an excellent addition to a diversified portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
