TDCX acquires Open Access BPO to capitalize on global shift towards strategic outsourcing



EQS Newswire / 07/04/2025 / 03:00 CET/CEST

Adds delivery locations in Davao, Manila and Taipei

Eyes opportunities to support foundation model and autonomous vehicle companies SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2025 – TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced its acquisition of Open Access BPO , a United States (US) headquartered outsourcing company. The acquisition strengthens TDCX's ability to meet the growing demand for strategic outsourced services, with new locations in Davao, Manila and Taipei, as companies seek to leverage outsourcing to cope with the fast-changing business environment and tight labor market.

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) market is expected to hit US$491.53 billion by 2029, with Asia alone growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9 per cent to become a US$109.92 billion industry by 2029[1]. The ability for BPO partners to deliver intelligent solutions with better insights and problem-solving for more complex issues makes it an attractive option for companies, increasing their agility and freeing them up to focus on core competitive business activities.



Mr. Laurent Junique, CEO and Founder, TDCX, said, "Business cycles are moving more quickly than ever. Strategic outsourcing is similarly evolving at a rapid pace. Companies at the forefront of leveraging strategic outsourcing see it as a critical driver for innovation, flexibility, and global expansion and our acquisition of Open Access BPO strengthens our ability to seize these opportunities. With our combined delivery locations and deepened expertise in verticals including fintech and healthtech, we will be able to create greater value for our colleagues and clients.



"This milestone is another step in our ambition to support the growth of the digital economy. Over the last two decades, we have been a key partner to many 'born-digital' companies as they scaled their operations. We now see a new wave of innovators and industries such as foundation model companies building artificial intelligence that can reason and generate human-like text, autonomous vehicle firms revolutionizing transportation and humanoid robotics companies creating intelligent machines for labor and logistics. Many of these barely existed a decade ago and we see great potential in supporting companies that are now shaping the future of technology and business."



Mr. Ben Davidowitz, CEO, Open Access BPO, said, "The outsourced CX industry is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and adoption of advanced technologies. By joining forces with TDCX, we open more options for our clients and have greater scale to compete on the global stage. Our employees will similarly benefit from the combined organization, given the strong cultural alignment and common desire to provide fulfilling careers for our people. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our employees for their outstanding work and dedication to our valued clients. Looking ahead, we are eager to leverage our strengths and further our passion for delivering exceptional CX."



Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands to ensure a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners. Open Access BPO's leadership, specifically Mr. Davidowitz, CEO, and Mr. Henry Chang, President and co-founder, will continue to serve as advisors. Joy Sebastian, Vice President of Global Operations at Open Access BPO, along with the rest of the leadership team, will continue to play a key role in managing operations to ensure a smooth transition for clients.



Baird acted as financial advisor to Open Access BPO, with Reed Smith LLP as its legal counsel. Clark Hill PLC served as legal advisor to TDCX.





[1] Source: Business Process Outsourcing: market data & analysis , Statista Market Insights 2024.

Hashtag: #TDCX

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) market is expected to hit US$491.53 billion by 2029, with Asia alone growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9 per cent to become a US$109.92 billion industry by 2029[1]. The ability for BPO partners to deliver intelligent solutions with better insights and problem-solving for more complex issues makes it an attractive option for companies, increasing their agility and freeing them up to focus on core competitive business activities.Mr. Laurent Junique, CEO and Founder, TDCX, said, "Business cycles are moving more quickly than ever. Strategic outsourcing is similarly evolving at a rapid pace. Companies at the forefront of leveraging strategic outsourcing see it as a critical driver for innovation, flexibility, and global expansion and our acquisition of Open Access BPO strengthens our ability to seize these opportunities. With our combined delivery locations and deepened expertise in verticals including fintech and healthtech, we will be able to create greater value for our colleagues and clients."This milestone is another step in our ambition to support the growth of the digital economy. Over the last two decades, we have been a key partner to many 'born-digital' companies as they scaled their operations. We now see a new wave of innovators and industries such as foundation model companies building artificial intelligence that can reason and generate human-like text, autonomous vehicle firms revolutionizing transportation and humanoid robotics companies creating intelligent machines for labor and logistics. Many of these barely existed a decade ago and we see great potential in supporting companies that are now shaping the future of technology and business."Mr. Ben Davidowitz, CEO, Open Access BPO, said, "The outsourced CX industry is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and adoption of advanced technologies. By joining forces with TDCX, we open more options for our clients and have greater scale to compete on the global stage. Our employees will similarly benefit from the combined organization, given the strong cultural alignment and common desire to provide fulfilling careers for our people. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our employees for their outstanding work and dedication to our valued clients. Looking ahead, we are eager to leverage our strengths and further our passion for delivering exceptional CX."Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands to ensure a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners. Open Access BPO's leadership, specifically Mr. Davidowitz, CEO, and Mr. Henry Chang, President and co-founder, will continue to serve as advisors. Joy Sebastian, Vice President of Global Operations at Open Access BPO, along with the rest of the leadership team, will continue to play a key role in managing operations to ensure a smooth transition for clients.Baird acted as financial advisor to Open Access BPO, with Reed Smith LLP as its legal counsel. Clark Hill PLC served as legal advisor to TDCX.Hashtag: #TDCX The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About TDCX Singapore-based TDCX is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader, offering advanced customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation. It caters to industries like digital advertising, social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, tech, and travel & hospitality.



TDCX's smart, scalable approach—driven by innovation and operational precision—positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes.



With more than 20,000 employees spanning 39 locations worldwide, TDCX delivers robust coverage across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Check out www.tdcx.com for more info.

About Open Access BPO Founded in 2006, Open Access BPO is a high-growth provider of omnichannel and multilingual client experience, back-office support and content moderation solutions, providing end-to-end business operations support to global blue-chip companies in the healthcare, technology, financial services, e-commerce, and human capital management industries.



Open Access BPO's solutions aim to help global brands manage their clients' needs while enriching consumer experiences across multiple touch points and channels.



Open Access BPO leverages an effective Asia-based offshore delivery model with cost-efficient and scalable operations in the Philippines and Taiwan.

News Source: TDCX

News Source: TDCX 07/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

