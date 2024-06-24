TDCX and SUPA tie-up to help companies address a key barrier in generative AI adoption



Collaboration provides companies with a one-stop-solution for their data labeling needs

Human-in-the-loop model ensures greater accuracy in data labeling outputs

Data management continues to be an area hampering the AI ambitions of enterprises. Seventy-two per cent of leading organizations cite that this is one of the top challenges preventing them from scaling AI use cases[1] while eight in 10 (81 per cent) say that the task of training AI with data had been more difficult than expected[2].



Through TDCX and SUPA's collaboration, companies will benefit from the convenience of having a partner that can provide an all-in-one solution that combines the best of technology and human expertise to deliver quality data outputs. Leveraging SUPA's technology for handling large datasets, human annotators can reduce data processing times by up to five times. This will enable companies to train their AI models more effectively and to generate greater value for the business.



Ms Lianne Dehaye, Senior Director, TDCX AI, said, "Without accurate, structured and reliable data, your business simply isn't ready to leverage generative AI. With the strong interest in generative AI, many companies find themselves in a rush to benefit from it. However, the truth is, many companies either do not take the critical first step of data labeling or underestimate the resources needed to get it done well. This leads to situations where AI projects end up failing and there is little return on that investment.



"The issue of quality data is even more pertinent in CX applications. Beyond being accurate, there is also a need to ensure that the data is free from bias and takes cultural nuances into account. This is where human intelligence and understanding come in. Our collaboration with SUPA strengthens our offerings and will enable us to help clients integrate AI into the CX strategies more quickly and easily."



Mr Mark Koh, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, SUPA, said, "Our platform's edge lies in our ability to curate and process large training datasets with up to 98 per cent accuracy for labeled data. Achieved through our multi-stage human-in-the-loop approach, this proactive validation process empowers annotators to act as data model teachers, thus minimizing potential errors or routing issues. We look forward to tapping TDCX's global scale and strong network of clients to help more companies unlock the power of their data and transform their operating models for efficiency and growth."



Enterprise-ready solutions



SUPA's solution caters to a range of diverse industries, from consumer retail, transport (autonomous vehicle), agriculture, manufacturing to healthcare. It also supports data types across various types of modalities, including visual data such as images and videos, multilingual texts and audio data. This ensures that clients receive precise and relevant training data services suited to their unique industry demands.



Data handled by the TDCX and SUPA teams will be managed securely, with clients retaining all data within their own cloud storage. Both companies are ISO27001, SOC2 and General Data Protection certified.



To launch the collaboration, TDCX and SUPA are offering a complimentary diagnostic session for companies to understand the opportunities or gaps in their data labeling needs. For more information, please visit:





[1] Source: McKinsey, The data dividend: Fueling generative AI.



[2] Source: TechHQ – Data labelling – overcoming AI projects' biggest obstable





TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.



TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.



TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

About SUPA SUPA is the definitive choice for building better AI with high-quality labeled data. SUPA's lightning-fast, AI-assisted labeling platform integrates seamlessly with a diverse workforce across APAC. SUPA has spent the last five years labeling over 100 million data points for unicorns, enterprises and startups worldwide, helping them build award-winning AI products in healthcare, consumer retail, transport (AV), robotics, agriculture, construction and more.



For more information:

Contact us at:



News Source: TDCX

