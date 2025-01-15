|
TDCX Singapore reinforces data privacy commitment with Data Protection Trustmark Certification
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - TDCX Singapore, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has obtained the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) awarded by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Digital Development and Information. This certification serves as a badge of trust, underscoring the company's dedication to data privacy initiatives and commitment to building customer confidence.
TDCX Singapore's IT team regularly collaborates with external consultants to seek advice on the most recent trends and insights in InfoSec, as well as guidance on effective implementation. Additionally, the team works closely with the learning and development team to provide annual training programs to ensure that all employees are up to date on the most recent InfoSec and data protection policies.
TDCX Singapore's DPTM certification adds to TDCX's commitment to upholding other global data practices, including the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
About TDCX
Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.
