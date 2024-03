TDCX To Go Private In A Deal Valued $1.037 Bln

(RTTNews) - TDCX Inc. (TDCX), a provider of customer experience solutions, Friday announced its decision to go private by merging with a group led by its CEO Laurent Junique in a transaction valued about $1.037 billion.

As per the deal, TDCX will be acquired by Transformative Investments Pte Ltd, and its subsidiary Helium, that currently own about 86.1% stake in the company.

Excluding certain shares as defined in the merger agreement, Class A and Class B shareholders of TDCX will receive $7.20 per share in cash without interest.

The merger consideration is a 48% premium to the closing price of the company's ADSs on December 29, 2023, and 17% premium over the closing price of the company's ADSs on February 29.