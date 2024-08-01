Teleflex Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $80.038 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $111.335 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $749.691 million from $743.259 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $80.038 Mln. vs. $111.335 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $749.691 Mln vs. $743.259 Mln last year.