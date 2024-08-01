+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 12:52:02

Teleflex Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $80.038 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $111.335 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $749.691 million from $743.259 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $80.038 Mln. vs. $111.335 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $749.691 Mln vs. $743.259 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teleflex Inc.Shsmehr Nachrichten