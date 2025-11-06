Teleflex Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Teleflex (TFX) posted a third quarter net loss of $408.89 million compared to profit of $111.00 million, last year. Loss per share was $9.24 compared to profit of $2.36. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $3.67, compared to $3.49. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues increased to $913.02 million from $764.38 million, last year. Adjusted revenue was $892.9 million, up 16.8%, and up 15.3% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

The company narrowed full year 2025 year-over-year revenue growth outlook on a GAAP basis to a range of 9.10% to 9.60%, from a range of 9.00% to 10.00%. On an adjusted constant currency basis, the company lowered full year 2025 year-over-year revenue growth outlook to 6.90% to 7.40%, from 7.70% to 8.70%. The company narrowed full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to a range of $14.00 to $14.20, from a range of $13.90 to $14.30.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.