22.02.2024 13:09:08

Teleflex Q4 Results Top Estimates: Guides FY24 In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Specialty medical devices provider Teleflex Inc. (TFX) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter more than halved to $31.11 million or $0.66 per share from $78.59 million or $1.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.38 per share, compared to $3.52 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 2.1 percent to $773.91 million from $758.00 million in the same quarter last year. Revenues were up 0.7 percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenues of $768.69 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $5.69 to $6.09 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $13.55 and $13.95 per share on revenue growth of 3.6 to 4.6 percent, with constant currency revenue growth of 3.75 to 4.75 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $13.84 per share on revenue growth of 4.3 percent to $3.10 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teleflex Inc.Shsmehr Nachrichten