TELUS Invests More Than $66 Bln For Five-Year Network Expansion

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU), a Canadian telecom company, Tuesday announced that it is investing more than $66 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Canada.

Through this investment, the company hopes to advance Canada's tech and AI sovereignty, and pioneer environmental sustainability and purpose-built housing.

Further, the telecom company is expanding on its $2-billion investment to bring speed and connectivity of TELUS PureFibre to regions of Ontario and Quebec.

The investments are in line with the capital expenditure guidance of the company for 2026, TELUS said in a statement.

Currently, TU shares are trading at $12.39, up 0.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.