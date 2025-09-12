TELUS To Offer Apple's Latest IPhone 17 Lineup With 5G+ Plans

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp (TU), Friday announced it will carry Apple's latest iPhone generation, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The new lineup features advanced 48MP Fusion camera systems, enhanced durability with Ceramic Shield 2 offering triple the scratch resistance, and all-day battery life powered by Apple's latest chips. Pre-orders open September 12, with availability beginning September 19.

Customers on TELUS can take advantage of the Bring-It-Back program to save up to $650 and trade-in offers of up to $670 when upgrading from the iPhone 16 Pro. The devices will be available for $0 upfront on a two-year term with TELUS Easy Payment and 5G+ Complete plans, which include a five-year Rate Plan Price Lock.

TELUS highlighted that pairing the new iPhones with its award-winning 5G+ network ensures top performance and value for Canadian customers.

TU is currently trading at $15.95 down $0.05 or 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.