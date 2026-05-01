Terex Aktie

Terex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884072 / ISIN: US8807791038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.05.2026 14:01:47

Terex Reiterates FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, industrial equipment manufacturer Terex Corp. (TEX) reiterated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share on revenues between $7.5 billion and $8.1 billion.

"We continue to execute our strategy, including the integration of REV. We remain on track to deliver approximately $28 million of synergies in 2026 through the elimination of duplicate overhead and to achieve the full $75 million run-rate within our 24 month target," said Simon Meester, Terex President and CEO.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $89 million or $0.93 per share, compared to net income of $21 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations for the latest quarter was $93 million or $0.97 per share.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $0.98 per share, compared to $0.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.73 billion from $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Friday's pre-market trading, TEX is trading on the NYSE at $63.00, up $0.78 or 1.25 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Terex Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Terex Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Terex Corp. 53,00 1,92% Terex Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
18:27 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
18:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
17:56 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen