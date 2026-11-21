Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares have dropped about $135 apiece since their record close on June 2, putting the stock roughly 28% under that peak at about $347 as of this writing. The chip designer reports results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (the period ended Nov. 1, 2026) after the market closes on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

There'll be lots of numbers in that release. But one line matters more to me than the rest: artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor revenue. I'll be checking it twice -- once for the quarter Broadcom just wrapped up, against the $21.7 billion management forecast in September, and once for what the company expects in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

After all, AI chips made up 56% of Broadcom's revenue in its latest quarter, and they accounted for over 80% of its year-over-year revenue growth.

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