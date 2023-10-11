The Automobile Club of Southern California Implements Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

The Automobile Club of Southern California (Auto Club), a top fifteen private passenger auto insurer and a top thirty property and casualty insurer in the United States, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that the Auto Club implemented Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify its IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. A Guidewire customer since 2007, the company migrated InsuranceSuite from a self-managed environment to Guidewire Cloud.

"Migrating to Guidewire Cloud presented an opportunity for us to simplify and standardize our insurtech platforms onto a best-of-breed, cloud-based, always-supported, always-updated, innovation-forward platform,” said Garrett Anderson, vice president, Information Systems, Auto Club. "Auto Club is the largest member of the Automobile Association of America (AAA) Federation, offering insurance plans in 22 states. Guidewire Cloud is driving efficiency and enabling us to bring all our states and products onto a common platform. We’re much more nimble and responsive to changes in market needs.”

Mike Costello, enterprise service delivery group manager, Auto Club added, "Guidewire Cloud has been a stable, well-performing platform. We’ve received positive feedback from our member-facing employees, specifically around the user interface, which offers an improved experience. Also, testing of Guidewire Cloud updates has been much easier and quicker compared to when we were upgrading self-managed versions of Guidewire.”

"The Auto Club has a 123-year history of superior member satisfaction and offering competitive prices,” said Michael Mahoney, head of services, Guidewire. "We congratulate the company on its successful cloud transformation through its InsuranceSuite migration to Guidewire Cloud. We look forward to Guidewire Cloud serving as the technology foundation for Auto Club to continue its mission of providing its more than 17 million members with high-quality insurance products.”

About The Automobile Club of Southern California

The Automobile Club of Southern California, the largest member of the AAA federation of motor clubs, has been serving Southern California since 1900. Today, the Auto Club’s members benefit by roadside assistance, insurance products and services, travel agency, financial products, automotive pricing and buying programs, automotive testing and analysis, trip planning services and traffic safety programs. Information about these products and services is available on the Auto Club’s website at www.AAA.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

