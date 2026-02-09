Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
09.02.2026 19:00:00
The Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy With $3,000
Quantum computing has taken a step back in popularity over the past few months. After peaking in interest in October, many quantum computing stocks have sold off a healthy amount.However, since quantum computing hype is at a relative low, now is the time investors should consider scooping up shares. But this doesn't mean going out and buying the stocks of every quantum computing pure play on the market. There will be a lot of busts from that sector, and investors must keep a balanced approach.By also choosing stocks of legacy tech companies competing in quantum computing, investors can generate great returns while still ensuring they aren't taking on too much risk. I think approaching quantum computing in this way is a smart move. If you've got $3,000, investing $1,000 in each of these stocks could be wise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
