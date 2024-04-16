The Cannabist Company Announces Launch of its Award-Winning Triple Seven Brand in New York and Florida

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that Triple Seven, its premium, higher THC flower brand, has launched in New York and Florida, making it now available in all of the Company’s 15 markets.

This week, Triple Seven flower and pre-rolls will be available to New York medical patients at Cannabist Brooklyn, Columbia Care locations in Manhattan, Riverhead, and Rochester, and across its wholesale network for both medical and adult-use partners. Triple Seven flower is also now on the shelves at Cannabist locations throughout Florida, with pre-rolls expected to launch later this year. The expansion into the New York and Florida markets is a major milestone for Triple Seven, making it the first in-house brand to become available in all of the Company’s 15 markets.

"Triple Seven is synonymous with excellence and premium quality across the cannabis industry through its various awards, such as High Times Cannabis Cup, and its growing footprint across our dispensary network and wholesale partners. The Cannabist Company is committed to delivering unparalleled experiences, and Triple Seven is the pinnacle of top quality and consistent cannabis,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company.

"We’re so proud to offer our highest quality flower brand in all of our markets. It’s a testament to our dedicated teams, their love for the plant and the continued investments we have made throughout the state-of-the-art cultivation and product facilities in our portfolio,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP, Operations, The Cannabist Company.

Since its inception, the brand has won multiple awards including recognitions during the High Times Magazine’s SoCal Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition, High Times Magazine’s Illinois Cannabis Cup and People’s Choice Awards, and WEEDCon Cup.

For more information about Triple Seven, visit www.triplesevencannabis.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please https://www.cannabistcompany.com/.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in Florida and New York. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416146587/en/