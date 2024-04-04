The Cannabist Company Announces New Multi-State Retail, Manufacturing and Wholesale Partnership with Women-Led Brand, Flower by Edie Parker

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today a partnership with Flower by Edie Parker, a leading female-founded and operated cannabis lifestyle brand. The Cannabist Company will introduce Flower by Edie Parker’s premium cannabis products, including pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles, to six new markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, and Virginia, and launch a new line of edibles in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

The partnership will be the first to introduce Flower by Edie Parker, known for merging the worlds of fashion and flower, to customers and patients in these six new markets. The launch will include the brand’s stylish and conversation-sparking ‘Petal Puffer’ all-in-one vape, 510 thread vape cartridges, ‘Best Buds’ Twin Pack Pre-Rolls, and edibles. The partnership will also launch Flower by Edie Paker’s cannabis-infused edibles in Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.

"Brett and the Edie Parker team have done an amazing job combining the worlds of cannabis and fashion. Their passion and dedication to building a strong connection with their audience not only caters to existing cannabis enthusiasts, but also opens the doors to consumers who are new to cannabis, all while helping to further break down stigmas. We’re extremely excited to bring their curated collection of products to new and developing markets,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. "This partnership is another example of how industry-leading brands are turning to us to reach new audiences and leverage our product quality and reputation, maintained through our state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facilities.”

"Following our growth across the Northeast and Midwest last year, I am eager to bring our cannabis products to six more incredible cannabis communities,” said Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Flower by Edie Parker. "The Cannabist Company is a leader in the industry, and we could not have found a better partner as we embark on our latest journey. Together, I am confident that we will bridge the gap between culture, fashion, and cannabis in new ways for cannabis enthusiasts across the country.”

Flower by Edie Parker is now available in 14 states. Select Edie Parker signature smoking accessories and beloved handbags will also be available at The Cannabist Company’s dispensaries. To find the nearest Cannabist Company dispensary featuring this new partnership, visit https://cannabistcompany.com/locations.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant. Priced from $8 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's accessory collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags. Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.edie-parker.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404412632/en/