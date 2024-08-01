The Cannabist Company Expands Airo Brands Partnership with Launch of Fast Onset Oria Edibles in New Jersey

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the latest expansion of its partnership with Airo with the launch of Oria by Airo in New Jersey. Oria is Airo’s premium line of live resin-infused gummies. An industry-leading, multi-state cannabis company known for its advanced vapor delivery systems; Airo Brands now brings that same innovation to its edibles line.

The Cannabist Company will utilize its premium cannabis oil and state-of-the-art infusion processes for Oria by Airo. The fast-acting, long-lasting, all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free line of edibles mirrors Airo’s vaping experience using its Artisan Series flavor profiles and full-spectrum effects. The flavor-forward edibles provide optimal potency, and are designed for fast absorption and increased efficiency. Oria offers 6 terpene-enhanced formulations, 3 of which also include minor cannabinoids:

Bahama Breeze (Hybrid): mango & melon

Berry Bliss (Indica): berries & whipped cream

Black Mamba (Sativa): citrus & blackberry

Sumatran Sunrise (Sativa): blood orange with CBC

Midnight Moon (Indica): black & blueberry with CBN

Citrus Splash (Hybrid): lemon & lime with CBC

"We are incredibly excited to further expand our successful partnership with Airo by bringing Oria gummies to New Jersey,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP, Operations, The Cannabist Company. "These edibles are not only delicious but also offer the high-quality and fast onset of effects that our customers have come to expect from Airo products. These edibles are a perfect addition as the New Jersey market continues to expand and is yet another example of our ability to support our partners while leveraging capacity and utilizing our state-of-the-art processing capabilities at our top-notch facilities.”

"The Cannabist Company’s dedication to quality cultivation and manufacturing, combined with their strong retail and wholesale channels, make them the perfect partner for our brand expansion,” said Richard Yost, CEO of Airo Brands. "We’re excited for how this partnership enables us to introduce Oria edibles to New Jersey, thereby continuing our mission of elevating the cannabis experience for consumers.”

The Cannabist Company first teamed up with Airo in November of 2023 in Delaware, with its cutting-edge vaporizers and oils quickly becoming top-selling products at Cannabist locations state-wide and expanded into West Virginia earlier this year. Additional market launches and products will continue to roll out in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com and airobrands.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 13 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 95 facilities including 73 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development and assuming the closure of announced divesture transactions. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Airo

Founded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of May 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 22 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit www.airobrands.com.

