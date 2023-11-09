The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting”) of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders”) that was held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, all nine nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director Number and percentage of common

shares(1) of the Company ("Shares”)

represented in person or by proxy and

entitled to vote at the Meeting that

were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented

in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at

the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Nicholas Vita 94,322,352 (99.11%) 845,613 (0.89%) Michael Abbott 91,777,426 (96.44%) 3,390,539 (3.56%) Frank Savage 94,451,845 (99.25%) 716,120 (0.75%) James A.C. Kennedy 93,023,971 (97.75%) 2,143,994 (2.25%) Jonathan P. May 94,545,768 (99.35%) 622,197 (0.65%) Jeff Clarke 94,907,502 (99.73%) 260,463 (0.27%) Alison Worthington 94,909,685 (99.73%) 258,280 (0.27%) Julie Hill 94,908,061 (99.73%) 259,904 (0.27%) Rosemary Mazanet 94,910,085 (99.73%) 257,880 (0.27%)

Notes:

(1) Assuming conversion of all proportionate voting shares into common shares.

In addition, Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company’s amended and restated Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109116491/en/