The Corporate Engine Powering VinFast's Global Push

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - In a bold move against the prevailing headwinds in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, VinFast, the young Vietnamese EV manufacturer, is forging ahead with its ambitious global expansion plans. While major players like Apple have recently abandoned their decade-long pursuit of an electric vehicle, and others are scaling back their ambitions, VinFast remains undeterred. Having already established a presence in the U.S., Canada, and Southeast Asia, the company is now setting its sights on the Middle Eastern market.



VinFast EV factory in Hai Phong

The driving force behind VinFast's unwavering confidence is its parent company, Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate. Both entities are led by Pham Nhat Vuong, the Southeast Asian nation's wealthiest individual, known for his bold leadership and visionary outlook. Pham's unwavering belief in the future of electric vehicles is evident in his recent declaration at a shareholder meeting: "The electric vehicle market will continue to grow and eclipse gasoline-powered cars."



Under Vuong's leadership, Vingroup has become a powerhouse in Vietnam's economy. Contributing nearly 1.6% to the country's 2023 GDP, the conglomerate operates across a diverse range of sectors, including technology-industry, trade & services, and social enterprise. While all sectors play a role in Vingroup's success, real estate and electric vehicles have emerged as the primary revenue drivers in 2023, surpassing $6.5 billion combined.



Vingroup's robust financial support has been crucial to VinFast's journey. Since its inception in 2017, VinFast has received $11.4 billion in capital injections from Vingroup, its affiliates, and Pham himself. This substantial backing has enabled VinFast to make significant investments in research and development (R&D), manufacturing capabilities, and global expansion. In April, Pham pledged an additional $1 billion from his personal wealth to VinFast, further demonstrating his commitment to the car company's success.



Founded in 2017, VinFast quickly established its Hai Phong automobile factory in 2019, achieving a world record for construction speed. Initially producing gasoline cars, the company made a bold pivot to all-electric and surprised the industry by delivering its first EV to customers in December 2021.



Beyond financial support, Vingroup provides VinFast with a comprehensive technological ecosystem that empowers the EV manufacturer to develop smart and modern vehicles. This ecosystem includes subsidiaries like VinBigData and VinAI, each specializing in different technological domains. Collaborative efforts within this ecosystem have led to innovations like MirrorSense, an AI-driven automatic mirror adjustment technology, and ViVi, a Vietnamese voice assistant, both of which enhance the driving experience for VinFast customers.



Vingroup's commitment to sustainability is another key factor contributing to VinFast's success. The conglomerate was recently awarded the prestigious AIBP 2023 ASEAN Tech for ESG Award, recognizing its leadership in sustainable development. Vingroup's green ecosystem, which encompasses sustainable practices, charging infrastructure, and R&D, provides a solid foundation for VinFast to thrive in the global EV market.



In addition to its existing markets, VinFast is eyeing the Middle East as its next stop, recognizing the growing demand for EVs here. The company has established a regional headquarters in Dubai and formed strategic partnerships with local dealers and distributors in countries like Oman and the UAE.



VinFast's unwavering expansion, fueled by Vingroup's financial and technological backing, sets it apart in the competitive EV landscape. Its commitment to sustainability and recent developments in the Middle East highlight its ambition to become a global leader in electric mobility, challenging industry norms and driving the EV revolution forward.



Despite the challenges facing the EV industry, VinFast's bold approach, backed by Vingroup's resources and vision, positions it for continued growth and success in the global market.



Hashtag: #VinFast

