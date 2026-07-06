Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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06.07.2026 20:29:06
The Dow Couldn't Keep Up With Chip Stocks on Monday
Chip stocks led a Monday rally that lifted two of the three major indexes while leaving the third stuck near the flatline.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1.3% by 12:48 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.7% at the same time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) slipped 0.1% after briefly touching an intraday record earlier in the session.The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) gained 4.1%, bouncing back from a two-week losing streak that had investors wondering if the chip trade was finally running out of steam.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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