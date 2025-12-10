:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
10.12.2025 18:35:49
The Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Opendoor's 10X Move Thinks This Micro-Cap Could Be the Next 100X Stock
Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson just revealed his newest home-run investment opportunity, and many people are paying attention. It's not hard to see why -- Jackson is widely credited with calling the 100x move in Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) a few years ago, and the more recent 10x move in real estate technology platform Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN).I won't keep you in suspense. In a lengthy series of social media posts, Jackson revealed Nextdoor (NYSE: NXDR) as his next big idea. In his posts, he referred to Nextdoor as "the most mispriced agentic-AI platform of the 2020s."His thesis has a few components. First, Nextdoor has 100 million verified users, representing real households that are in close-proximity networks. Engagement is relatively low now (only about 20% are weekly active users), but he sees the platform as becoming the "operating system for the neighborhood" and leveraging agentic AI capabilities to dramatically boost engagement. After all, the platform is a natural fit for agentic lead generation. For example, if you type "I need a plumber who can come fix this today," Nextdoor could potentially facilitate it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
