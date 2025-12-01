Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
01.12.2025 09:55:00
The Nasdaq Just Had Its Worst Month Since March. History Says the Stock Market Will Do This Next.
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 1.5% in November, marking the first time the technology-heavy index has suffered a monthly loss since falling 8.2% in March. Investors are concerned about elevated valuations as some experts believe the artificial intelligence trade has created a stock market bubble.Nevertheless, the Nasdaq Composite recently entered a new bull market and history says the index is headed much higher over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
