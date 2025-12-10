Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.12.2025 16:30:00
The Real Reason This AI Stock Is Falling, and Why It Might Not Matter
It's been a tough past couple of months for Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) shareholders. The stock's down nearly 30% from its mid-October peak, starting with worries that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are in a bubble, followed by mid-November news that its widening losses were even worse than expected. The market's understandably worried.As veteran investors can attest, however, there's always more to the story. Nebius stock's recent weakness may not be the warning it seems like it is on the surface.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!