BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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15.07.2026 18:36:00
The Roth Conversion Strategy That Could Make or Break Your Tax Bill
People who save for retirement in a traditional IRA or 401(k) are often met with an unwanted surprise -- required minimum distributions, or RMDs.RMDs aren't always a problem, especially when they're on the smaller side or represent funds that were going to be withdrawn anyway. If you're on the hook for a $12,000 RMD but you need $1,000 per month from your savings to supplement your Social Security checks, that mandatory withdrawal isn't such a blow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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